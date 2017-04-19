66 year old bit by a snake

(Ocotillo Wells resident bit by a snake)…Not once, but twice.

He called for help. When paramedics arrived, they found the man on the ground. The 66 year old told the paramedics he had gone out his front door and dropped his lighter. When he bent to pick it up, he was bit on his hand. When he removed the snake, it bit him on the other hand. The man lost consciousness and transported to a trauma center by helicopter. His condition is not known. Cal Fire officials say they are certain it was a rattlesnake that bit the man, though the reptile was not found at the scene.