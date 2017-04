Calexico event

(Calexico’s State of the City Address)…It will be delivered Thursday evening.

The theme is A Year of Construction. The Address will be delivered by Calexico Mayor Armando Real. The State of the City Address is part of the Cities 109th Anniversary event. It begins at 6:00 pm at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center. A call has gone out for all past City Mayors to attend the event.