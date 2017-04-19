Castro found alive

(Missing activist found alive)….Hugo Castro went missing a few days ago.

The 45 year old left an ominous message on Facebook before disappearing near Mexico City. Castro is a US Citizen, living in Tijuana. He is head of the Border Angels in Baja California. A Plea for assistance from Mexican authorities went out, and friends and family began the search. Castro’s partner, Gabba Cortes has now announced that Castro was located north of Mexico City and he was alive. No other details have been released.