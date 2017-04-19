Gold Ribbon Schools announced

(2017 California Gold Ribbon Schools)….They have been announced by the State Schools Chief.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson said there were 275 middle schools and high schools honored on the Gold Ribbon Schools Awards Program. Torlakson said these terrific schools are leading the way embracing the new rigorous academic standards and showing others how to help students succeed on their way to 21st century careers and college. Two Imperial Valley Schools made the 2017 list. Calipatria High School and Holtville Junior High School. The California Gold Ribbon Schools award was created to honor schools in place of the California Distinguished Schools program.