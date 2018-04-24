Poll Workers Needed

The Office of the Registrar of Voters issued the plea. Poll workers are needed to staff polling places throughout the County for the June 5th Statewide Direct Primary Election. Poll workers are paid $65 to serve as an election clerk, or $75 as an Inspector on Election Day. No experience is necessary, but workers must be a Registered California Voter, or Legal Resident of the U.S. and at least 18 years of age. They also must attend a class that lasts 2 and a half to 3 hours, and are paid $15 for attending. Information is available at the Registrar of Voters office at 940 Main Street, Room 206 in El Centro. It is also available on their website.