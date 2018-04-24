Hiring Event

(CBP Hiring Event)…It is this Friday in Brawley

. It is being held at the American Job Center on Main Street. The event will run from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. Customs and Border Protection recruiters will be on hand to answer questions, and to assist with completing the online application. Computers will be available on site for job applicants to use. As a key component of the US Department of Homeland Security’s frontline defense, a CBP officer’s primary responsibility is to detect and prevent terrorists, their weapons and other threats from entering the US, while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.