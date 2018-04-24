Imperial Valley Peace Officers Memorial Day

(The Tenth Annual Imperial Valley Peace Officers Memorial Day)…The proclamation was presented to the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

This year’s Memorial will be held May 4th. 41 copies of the proclamation will be presented to the 41 families of the officers who have died in the line of duty in Imperial County. The Original Proclamation was adopted by Congress in 1962 and signed by President John F. Kennedy. It designated National Peace Officers Memorial Day to be May 15th. 41 Imperial Valley law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1920. The solemn ceremony will be held at the County Courthouse on Main Street in El Centro.