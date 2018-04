Arizona National Guard Arrives in Yuma

Twenty-five Arizona National Guard members arrived in Yuma last week.

The soldiers and airmen were welcomed by the Yuma Sector Border Patrol who also provided initial instructions on support requirements. The National Guard personnel are assigned to jobs such as vegetation clearing , camera operators , criminal analysts , administration clerks and training assistance. More than 60 Guard members are expected in the Yuma Sector over the next several months.