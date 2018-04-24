Boater Still Missing

(The search continues)…Searchers are attempting to locate a 37-year-old man.

Chief Scott Shephard said Tuesday the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office was being assisted by the Border Patrol, Imperial Irrigation District, and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. Shephard said they had five boats and 11 divers in the water. A collision between two boats was reported Saturday afternoon at Ferguson Lake. There were three injuries. One was transferred to a Phoenix area hospital and two went to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. The 37 year old has not been found. Shephard said no other information would be released at this time.