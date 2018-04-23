Joint KPBS/San Diego Sate University/Imperial Valley Event

(The Brown Buffalo)…A special screening and discussion will be held April 26th.

The public is encouraged to join KPBS and SDSU Imperial Valley for the event. Attendees will learn about the life of radical Chicano Lawyer, author and counter-culture icon, Oscar Zeta Acosta, the basis for the character Dr. Gonzo in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, written by his friend, legendary journalist Hunter S. Thompson. Following the screening of the film, there will be a conversation with Director Phillip Rodriguez. The event will be held at 7:00 pm in Rodney Auditorium. To RSVP to attend go to kpbs.org/buffalo.