  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • IID Board of Directors Meeting

IID Board of Directors Meeting

Details

 

(IID Board meets Tuesday afternoon)…The meeting will be held in El Centro.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will discuss a change in the low-income programs. The change will be to lower the age requirement to 62 years. They will be asked to adopt a resolution declaring May as Water Safety month. A System conservation program in the Bard Water District will also be discussed. The public portion of the meeting will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.

 

ICWib
KXO Radio FM107.5