IID Board of Directors Meeting

(IID Board meets Tuesday afternoon)…The meeting will be held in El Centro.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will discuss a change in the low-income programs. The change will be to lower the age requirement to 62 years. They will be asked to adopt a resolution declaring May as Water Safety month. A System conservation program in the Bard Water District will also be discussed. The public portion of the meeting will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.