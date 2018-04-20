Supervisors Regular Meeting

(Board of Supervisors regular meeting)…It will be held Tuesday.

The meeting is expected to be short, with just two action items on the agenda. The Supervisors will be asked to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority for fiscal years 2017-18 through 2019-2020 in an amount not to exceed $86,694. The Board will then adjourn as the Board of Supervisors and convene as the Air Pollution Control Board. They will be asked to participate and accept funding from the Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions Program and related matters. The Board convenes into Public Session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.