Annual DEA Event

(The next DEA Collection event)…It has been scheduled for April 28th.

The annual events were created by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance from several other law enforcement agencies. The purpose is to provide a location to dispose of medications that have expired or no longer being used in the home, with no questions asked. There will be four collection sites in Imperial County. The include the US Border Patrol El Centro Sector at 221 West Aten Road in Imperial, the Von’s stores in El Centro and Brawley and at the Food For Less in Calexico. The sites will operate from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 28th.