MAG Scholarships

(2018 Senior Scholarships)…They are being offered by the MAG Coalition.

Mothers and Men Against Gangs Coalition have announced they are accepting scholarship applications. The deadline to submit an application is May 5th. Applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.00, on a 4.0 scale, or equivalent, have plans to attend a four year US accredited institution or technical college during the 2018-2019 academic year, and community service/school activities involvement with proof of service. For application information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.