Distinguished Women Ceremony

(Assemblyman to honor distinguished women)…A special reception will be held Friday

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia will honor distinguished women from Imperial County. Annually Garcia celebrates Women’s History Month in March honoring outstanding local female leaders. The ceremony will be held at Las Chabelas in Brawley from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Honorees this year will be Doctor Clara Padron-Spence Health Director in the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, Jill Deen, owner of Jill Deen Barbershop and leader in the Southwest 4-h Club, Debbie Cameron, Leader Advisor for the California Mid-Winter Fair Junior Fair Board, Doctor Martha Garcia, Vice President of Student Services at Imperial Valley College, Marcela Piedra, City Manager of El Centro, Haydee Rodriguez, Social Science Teacher at Central Union High School, Teresa Estrada, Leader of the Heber Seniors Club, Rosa Diaz, Founder/CEO of Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, and Oreda Chin, Executive Director of the Imperial Valley Cancer Resource Center. Contact the Assemblyman’s Imperial Valley office to RSVP.