Plane Brought down By Engine Failure

(Emergency landing near Salton City)…It was reported after 9:00 Wednesday morning

. A small plane flying at around 7,000 feet experienced engine failure. The pilot was able to land the small plane in the desert just east of Highway 86. The landing gear was damaged, and the pilot received a laceration to a finger. He refused any type of treatment. The plane was described as a single passenger Pulsar 3. As is the case in all emergencies involving aircraft, the incident was reported to federal officials to investigate.