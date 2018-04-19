Special Day For A Special Person

(Robin Williams Day in Brawley)…It was Tuesday.

Brawley Mayor George Nava presented a proclamation at the City Council Meeting this week. The proclamation declared Tuesday, April 17th as Robin Williams Day in the City of Brawley. The City Council and Cattle Call Rodeo Committee joined together to recognize a volunteer who has worked behind the scenes for decades throughout the City. Robin Williams has spent most of her life in the City of Brawley, devoting her talents to a broad spectrum of community pursuits. Williams is committed to the Beautification of Brawley, having served on the Brawley Beautification Committee, and as a trusted advisor to the city of Brawley. She has inspired many of the City’s beautification efforts, including the Cattle Call terraces and most recently, the Main Street median project. She has dedicated thousands of hours to Brawley’s Cattle Call Park, where she oversees the arena and horse boarding facility. The Mayor said Williams is a tireless advocate for ensuring the improvement, maintenance and public enjoyment of Cattle Call Park as a longtime member of the Cattle Call Rodeo Committee.