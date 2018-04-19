Very High Levels Of PM 10

(Air Quality Alerts issued)…The Alerts are issued by the Air Pollution Control District

They have been in effect all morning. The Alerts are in effect in Brawley, Calexico, El Centro, and Westmorland. An Air Quality Alert has also been issued in Yuma. They are all the result of very high levels of PM 10, mostly dust in the air. The dust is being created by strong gusty winds throughout the region. The winds reportedly gusting between 47 and 50 miles per hour in the Valley. Gusts over 30 miles per hour reported in Yuma. A wind advisory is in effect. It is recommended those affected by high levels of dust in the air stay in-doors as much as possible. The winds are expected to die down later tonight.