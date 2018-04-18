California National Guard Mobilized

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. has mobilized up to 400 California National Guard personnel.

According to the Governor , the troops will be utilized to combat criminal gangs , human traffickers and illegal firearms and drug smugglers within the state , along the coast and at the U.S. - Mexico border. The Governor said that the personnel will supplement the staffing of the Guards ongoing program , which includes 250 members statewide. Fifty five of the current staff are currently supporting counterdrug work at the U.S. - Mexico border. Some of the newly committed troops are expected to deploy before the end of the month and continue through September of this year. The Governor's mobilization order specifies that the California National Guard will not enforce immigration laws or participate in the construction of any new border barrier. The federal government will fund the mission of the Guard.