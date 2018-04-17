Two-Day Seminar

(Two day Imperial Valley International Trade Seminar)…It starts Wednesday afternoon.

The Seminar is a presentation of the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation. Registration is at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. The USDA-RD listening session starts at 1:00 pm. Seminar Welcoming remarks are at 3:00 pm. The opening panel, Why Export, starts at around 3:15 pm. At 4:30 the topic will be How to Export: Resources from the Federal Government. At 5:30 pm the topic will be Expanding International Trade Through Foreign Trade Zones. The Networking Reception begins at 6:00 pm. Thursday the Seminar starts at 9:00 am. Topics will include Stimulating Sales from International Distributors and Resellers. Opportunities in the Mexican Market. Transportation and Logistics in the Cali Baja Region. The Keynote Speaker Thursday will be Kim Dolbow Vann, State Director of California, United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development. Afternoon topics include Financing Resources for your Global Business. Selling in Australia. Selling in China. And Selling in Japan. The Seminar will end with a Networking Reception. The two-day event will be held at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse on Evan Hewes Highway.