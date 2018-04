2018 Denim Day

(Wednesday is Denim Day)…Everyone is asked to wear Denim.

Denim Day 2018 is to show support for survivors of sexual assault. It is a symbol of awareness that what someone wears is never an excuse for rape. The Sure Helpline Crisis Center is sponsoring the day. They are asking businesses, organizations and individuals to wear Denim Wednesday in support of sexual assault survivors and to raise awareness about sexual assault misconceptions. The event is part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.