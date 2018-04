Very High Levels Of PM 10

(Air Quality reached the highest level of pollution)…It was Tuesday morning.

The Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert at 8:00 am. The Alert indicated an Air Quality of Hazardous. That is the highest level of Air Alerts on the APCD chart. It was recorded in Calexico and was caused by Extremely High levels of PM 10, which is mostly dust in the air. Within a couple hours the PM 10 levels had lowered. By Tuesday afternoon, Air Quality in Calexico was listed as Good.