Pickup Crashes Into Sizzler

(Vehicle runs into a Restaurant)…It happened Sunday afternoon

. El Centro Police are investigating. Preliminary reports are that the pick-up crashed into the outer wall of the Sizzler Restaurant on North Imperial Avenue in El Centro. It was reported at around noon. Three injuries were reported. Two patrons inside the restaurant and the driver of the vehicle. All three were transported to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing and no further information is available.