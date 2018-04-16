CUHS Annual Event

(7th Annual Sparta Art and Culture)…It is a presentation of the Central Union High School Fine Arts Department.

It will be held April 18th at the Central Union School Quad. It starts at 5:00 pm. They promise an entertaining evening filled with Art and Culture of the Students of Sparta. A Barbacoa Dinner will be served, and take-outs are available. Music will be provided by the Spartan Music groups. There will be ceramics, Photography, and original art displayed in the Library Hall. The event is free, however dinner is $10 per plate. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The Dinner tickets are being sold only by participating students before the event. Soft Drinks, water, shaved ice, Kettle Corn, and desserts will be on sale during the event. More information is available by calling 760-336-4300.

Normal 0