Child Pornography Charges

(28 year old woman in custody)….Sarah Pauline Morris was arrested at the Slabs near Niland

. She is being charged with child pornography. Morris is from Alabama, but was living at the Slabs at the time of her arrest. The arrest was made following an investigation by the Brawley Police Department and the Imperial Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. She allegedly was in possession of over 600 images of child pornography, more than ten images of children 12 years or younger. She is facing state crimes, but officials say federal charges could follow. The woman has entered a not guilty plea at her arraignment. Another suspect is also being sought in connection with the Morris arrest. The woman is in county Jail. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

