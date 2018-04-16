American Legion Post Preparing Care Packages

(Care Packages being prepared)…It is a community Project of the American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Keffer Unit 138 in Holtville.

They will be sending the Care Packages to Marines serving overseas. More specifically, in the desert of Afghanistan. The Unit received an urgent need for the care packages. Troops who have no running water, no toilets, and have only MRE’s, Meals Ready to Eater, are in need of our assistance. More importantly, note of encouragement and positive thoughts. A special request for hotel sized hygiene products and protein. Energy bars, hard candy, chap stick, hand sanitizer, baby wipes and other items have also been purchased to send. Items will be packaged and shipped by Unit members on Wednesday, April 18th, at the American Legion Post 138, at the corner of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue in Holtville. Monetary donations are being accepted to help cover the cost for shipping. Contact the Post for further support.