Something Different Everyday

(It is going to be a fluctuating week)…Weather wise, anyway.

The National Weather Service says a wind advisory is in effect for Monday and Monday night. Wind gusts expected between 30 and 35 miles per hour. Tuesday moderate wind is expected, but temperatures will drop, with the highs expected at around 78 degrees. Wednesday winds will be light and variable, but temperatures will increase to the mid 80’s. Thursday another cold front moves in. Winds will pick up, gusting between 30 and 35 miles per hour Thursday and Thursday night. High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70’s. Friday the winds will decrease, and the temperatures will increase to the upper 80’s. Saturday temperatures are expected in the low 90’s. Saturday temperatures are predicted to be in the mid to upper 90’s. The same is predicted for Sunday, with light winds both Saturday and Sunday.