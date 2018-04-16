New State Committee

(California Complete County Committee)…It was created by the Governor.

Governor Brown recently announced the new Committee. It is a statewide panel of community members that will guide California’s outreach for the 2020 federal census. Brown said it is vitally important for California to do everything it can to ensure every Californian is counted in the upcoming census. The 25 member Committee members represent a diverse cross-section of the state with participants from both the public and private sectors. The Governor appointed 23 individuals to the Committee, and Senate President Pro-tem Toni Adkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon each appointed one member to the Committee.

