CDC Say Tainted Lettuce Likely From Yuma

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says romaine lettuce from the Yuma area is the likely source of an E. Coli outbreak.

So far , according to the CDC , there have been 35 reported cases of E. coli reported in 11 states. Twenty-two of the cases have resulted in hospitalization and three people have developed severe complications. The CDC said is a statement , " Information collected to date indicates that chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma , Arizona growing region could be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 and could make people sick." So far the contaminated lettuce has not been linked to any specific brand or retailer. The CDC says to avoid any romaine lettuce products that could be contaminated. Before buying lettuce in a grocery store or ordering it at a restaurant ask if it came from the Yuma area. If it comes from Yuma or they do not know the source , don't buy it.

E.coli )157:H7 is considered a particulary dangerous strain of the bacteria.