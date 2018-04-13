Willis Resigns As Chamber CEO

(El Centro Chamber CEO resigns)…The resignation is effective Friday.

In the press release announcing the resignation, the Chamber said Chief Executive Officer Darletta Willis has been an effective leader for the Chamber, and has achieved many accomplishments during her tenure with the Chamber. She notably started the El Centro Chamber Foundation and Imperial Valley Girls Rock. The release said as CEO Willis had also been an influential role model to other women in the Imperial Valley as well as being a very active community member. The Chamber says during the transition period, the El Centro Chamber of Commerce is open and fully staffed to serve the community. The Chamber did not say how they would fill the vacant CEO position. No reason was given for the resignation.

