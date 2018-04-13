Anniversary Celebration Weekend

(Celebration continues this weekend)…Calexico is celebrating its 110th Anniversary.

Saturday is the Anniversary Dinner/Dance at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall. It starts at 6:00 pm. Contact the Calexico City Hall for ticket information. Sunday, starting at 1:00 pm, it will be Family Day at Rockwood Plaza Park. There will be music, jumpers, water slides, food booths and more. The first 110 guests will receive a treat. The Celebration wraps up Monday. The State of the City Address will begin at 6:00 pm, with a Dessert reception to follow.