Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced

(Former Teacher sentenced)…Robert Anthony Korwin was in Court this week.
Korwin is a former teacher from the Coachella Valley. He was convicted of three sex crimes involving a minor. Before sentencing in the El Centro Superior Court, Korwin asked the Court to allow him to file a motion for a new trial with an alternate defense. That request was denied, as was Korwin’s following request for a sentence of probation and no jail time. Judge Christopher Plourd denied that request due to the lack of acceptance of responsibility, pedophile type addiction to young girls and lack of remorse. Korwin was sentenced to three years in prison, and he must register as a sex offender. With time served, Korwin will be eligible for parole in a year.