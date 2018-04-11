Calexico Celebration

(Calexico’s 110th Anniversary)…The Border City Celebration began Tuesday.

They will continue through April 16th. Today is the Mock Jr. Council meeting. The Spirit Parade will start at 6:30 this evening in Downtown Calexico. Thursday there will be Historic Site Tours from 3:00 pm to *:00 pm. They will begin at the City Hall and end at the Women’s Improvement Club. The Historic Photo Exhibit opens at 5:30 pm Thursday at the SDSU Steppling Art Gallery. Saturday will be the 110th Anniversary Dinner/Dance. Sunday will be Family Day at Rockwood Plaza Park. Monday it all wraps up the State of the City Address at City Hall.