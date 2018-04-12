Investigators Seek Public Assistance

(Investigators seeking public assistance)…They are investigating the murder of 21-year-old Joseph Matus.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. Matus was found lying in the street in the early morning hours last Friday. Westmorland Police say he had been shot several times. Sheriff’s investigators have taken over the case. They are asking that anyone with any information surrounding the incident to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Investigation unit. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but the results have not been released.