New Border Fence

(This time it is for real)….President Trump recently tweeted construction of his proposed Border Wall was underway.

It turns out, the construction was a replacement fence in Calexico. A project that was approved before the Trump Presidency. This week there was another Tweet. This time it was for real. The US Border Patrol held a groundbreaking ceremony in New Mexico. The Border Patrol in that area said this was the beginning of the Trump Wall. It is not a wall, however. It is the same type Bollard Fence constructed in Calexico. The Border Patrol has said the Bollard Fencing was much safer for their agents. The change to a fence may be a cost saving move. Lawmakers would not fund the $25 billion requested for a Border Wall, but Congress did approve $1.6 billion for Border Security and fencing.