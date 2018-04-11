F.P.P.C. Fines the IID

(IID tells on itself)…It will cost them $2,000.

The Imperial Irrigation District routinely sends a flyer, called the Circuit, with utility bills. The flyer updates the ratepayers on activity at the District. The flyer last September contained a photo of recently elected Division 1 Director Juanita Salas and it promoted Town Hall meetings she was holding the following October. IID legal counsel Frank Oswalt told the Board of Directors he felt the mailing was a violation of the Political Reform Act. He suggested the Board self report the matter to the Fair Political Practices Commission. The FPPC has reviewed the reporting, and agreed with the violation. Their decision? To fine the IID $2,000.