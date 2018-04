Public Works Awards Contract

(And the bid goes to….)…American Asphalt South, Incorporated.

They had submitted the accepted bid. They will be presented the $399,800 contract to perform Road maintenance and rehabilitation on various roads at Gateway of the Americas. The bids were opened on February 16th. Three bids had been received. American Asphalt out of Fontana was the bid meeting the criteria asked for in the bidding process.