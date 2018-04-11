Over $1 Million In Narcotics Seized

(Woman found with more than just kids in her minivan)…It happened this week at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The 34-year-old woman drove up to the Port at just after midnight. She had her five kids in the vehicle with her. Customs and Border Protection officer referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area. Discrepancies were found in the vehicle, and the minivan was run through the large imaging system. That found anomalies in the spare tire well, quarter panels, doors and gas tank. CBP officers recovered 206 packages. They contained a combination of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. The narcotics had an estimated value of over $1 million. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was arrested. The vehicle and narcotics seized. The children were turned over to family members.