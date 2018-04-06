Troops Along the Border

(Military troops can be used along the border)….That is the opinion of the Pentagon.

The opinion was issued in a statement Thursday. Earlier in the week President Trump had said he wanted military troops to assist in protecting the US/Mexico Border. Critics immediately said there may be legal problems with that request. The President changed to the request to deploying National Guard troops along the border. In the statement issued by the Pentagon, they said it is felt protecting the international border is considered a national security issue. They said it was the Militaries duty to protect national security. The Department of Defense has established a Border Security Support Cell led by Kenneth Rapuano, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defenses and global security. It will serve as the single conduit for information and coordination between the DOD and the Department of Homeland Security.