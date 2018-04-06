Calexico, Founded in 1908

(Calexico Celebration)…Next week the Border City will be celebrating

. It will be the Border Cities 110th Anniversary celebration. It kicks off Tuesday at 218 Heffernan Avenue. At 6:30 that evening will be the 110 Works of Art Exhibit at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts center. Wednesday will be the Jr. Council Mock Meeting, and the Spirit Parade at 6:30 pm in Downtown Calexico. From 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday they will hold the Historic Site tours, beginning at the City Hall and ending at the Women’s Improvement Club. The Historic Photo Exhibit will be open from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the SDSU Steppling Art Gallery. Saturday, the 14th, will be the 110th Anniversary Dinner/Dance. Sunday will be Family Day at Rockwood Plaza Park. Monday the 16th it all wraps up with the State of the City Address at City hall.

