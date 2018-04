Annual Brawley Celebration

(Annual Cesar Chavez Celebration)…It is Saturday in Brawley

The 14th annual Celebration will be held from 4:00 to 10:00 pm on Main Street, near the Plaza Park. This year three community members will be recognized. They include Jose Luis Velez de la Rosa, a co-founder of Comite Civico Del Valle, Pastor Mike Neciuk of El Redentor Church, and Veronica Felix Avila, General Manager of the local Entravision media company. Entertainment and other activities will be featured throughout the evening.