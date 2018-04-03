Fatal Collision Update

(Fatal injury victim a veteran of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office)…42 year old Daniel Rodriguez was involved in a traffic collision Easter Sunday.

Rodriguez, a resident of Calexico, was riding his motorcycle west on Heber Road, approaching Yourman Road at around 6:30 Sunday evening. He was on his way to work. Another vehicle, driven by 67 year old Dora C. Morales of El Centro was headed east on Heber Road. The California Highway Patrol says Morales turned her car directly in front of the motorcycle, resulting in a head-on collision. Rodriguez suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene. Morales suffered minor injuries. The collision remains under investigation. Rodriguez was a 14-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. Tuesday the Board of Supervisors asked that flags fly at Half-Mast in memory of Rodriguez.