Comments Being Accepted

(El Centro complaint against Spectrum)….The City filed the complaint with the FCC.

The formal complaint was filed against Charter Communications Inc., also known as Spectrum, with the Federal Communications Commission, declaring that Spectrum failed to properly notify the City before removing local channels on February 2nd, 2018 and requesting penalties and rebates to subscribers. After the end of the public comment period, the cities that filed complaints may respond before the matter goes to the FCC for consideration. On March 27, the FCC opened the proceedings for public comment. The FCC encourages comments from subscribers and the public on the complaint. To make it easier for subscribers to comment, the City will gather all the comments and provide them to the FCC on April 16th, 2018. To submit a comment, send an email or letter to the City of El Centro, attention Clara Obeso, 1275 West Main Street, El Centro, Ca. 92243, or email the comments to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information on the comment process, call 760-337-4535.