IVEDC Event

(Imperial Valley International Trade Seminar)…It will be held April 18th and 19th.

The event is being co-hosted by the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation, with CaliBaja and U.S. Commercial Services. The Event is a follow-up event to their Informative Agricultural Roundtable back in November. Attending will be Commercial Officers from a number of countries to explain how to sell in different countries. There will also be panels on Transportation and Logistics, Distributor networks, and financing resources. The two-day event will be held at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse on West Evan Hewes Highway. For more information contact Itzel Moncada at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .