Easter Sunday Fatality

A Calexico man suffered fatal injuries Easter Sunday.

According to the California Highway Patrol , Daniel Rodriguez , 42 , of Calexico , was riding his motorcycle westbound on Heber Road approaching Yourman Road at bout 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A car driven by 67-year old Dora C. Morales of El Centro , was eastbound on Heber Road and turned directly in front of the motorcycle causing a head-on collision. Rodriguez sustained fatal injuries while Morales suffered minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation.