26 Year Old In Custody

(Brawley man arrested)…The 26 year old faces several charges.

Jesus Ruelas was taken into custody late last week by Brawley Police officers. He was booked into County Jail on several charges, including suspicion of rape, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment and destroying or damaging wireless communication device to prevent summoning assistance or notifying law enforcement. His bail was set at $100,000.