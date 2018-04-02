Annual Fundraiser

(Anthony Garcia Foundation Annual celebration)….It is coming up Saturday.

The event will feature a 5K Run/Walk and a 2-mile Fun Walk. It is being held at the Brawley Cattle Call Park. The event is to benefit the Anthony Garcia Foundation cause, which is to assist cancer patients, provide high school students scholarships and promote youth activities. Registration Saturday starts at 7:00 am. The registration fee is $10 for 17 years of age and under. $20 for 18 years of age and over. Entry fee includes a t-shirt for pre-registered participants. For more information go to facebook.com/Anthony Garcia Foundation.