Meeting Canceled

(Energy Consumers Advisory Committee Meeting)…It was scheduled for 6:00 pm tonight.

The meeting has been canceled. No reason given for the cancellation. The meetings are attended in El Centro and in La Quinta. The tele-conference is held in the Condit Auditorium in El Centro and in The IID La Quinta Boardroom. The Imperial Irrigation District says the apologize for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation.