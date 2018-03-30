EAA Event

(Young Eagle Event)….It is Saturday

It is the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 590 Young Eagle Event. They are inviting young people from 8-17 for a free introductory flight experience and informal mentoring program on Saturday from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm at 3590 South Fortuna Avenue in Yuma. The flights start at 8:00 am and end at 12:00 noon. Registration is from 7:00 am to 10:00 am. The event begins with hands-on instruction, where the youth will fly with a local EAA member pilot, learn about joining the ranks of more than 2 million Young Eagles and See their world from a whole new perspective.