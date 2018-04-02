Warrant For Failure To Register

(69 year old wanted)…Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Dale Allison.

Officials say Allison has failed to register as a sex offender. He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Allison was last seen driving a 1977 class C Dodge motorhome with Washington State plates. They say Allison pled no contest and was convicted by the Alaska Court System in Bethel, Alaska for sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree for knowingly sexually penetrating a victim. His victim was 15 years of age and Allison was 44 years old at the time of the offense. Allison has an active felony warrant out of Yuma County for failure to register as a sex offender.